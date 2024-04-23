Watch Now
Lyon County's Travis Perry announces he's staying at Kentucky

Posted at 11:18 PM, Apr 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-22 23:34:16-04

(LEX 18) — Kentucky men's basketball had the number two incoming 2024 recruiting class. Five recruits decommitted after former head coach John Calipari left for Arkansas, but one is officially staying.

Lyon County superstar and Mr. Kentucky basketball Travis Perry is staying home to be a Wildcat.

Perry officially announced he's staying at Kentucky posting a picture with new head coach Mark Pope on X saying, "Can’t wait to wear the blue and white. Go Cats!"

Before this, Perry went to Coach Pope's introductory press conference where Pope personally called Perry out, asking if he was there, and the over 20,000 fans in Rupp Arena went crazy when Perry stood up.

Perry finished his high school career helping Lyon County to it's first state championship on his future home floor.

Perry is the all-time leading scorer in Kentucky high school basketball history with 5,481 career points. The two-time Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year averaged 29.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 3.7 steals through 35 games while connecting on 42 percent of his 3-point attempts this past season.

