Lyon County's Travis Perry announces he's staying at Kentucky

(LEX 18) — Kentucky men's basketball had the number two incoming 2024 recruiting class. Five recruits decommitted after former head coach John Calipari left for Arkansas, but one is officially staying.

Lyon County superstar and Mr. Kentucky basketball Travis Perry is staying home to be a Wildcat.

Perry officially announced he's staying at Kentucky posting a picture with new head coach Mark Pope on X saying, "Can’t wait to wear the blue and white. Go Cats!"

Before this, Perry went to Coach Pope's introductory press conference where Pope personally called Perry out, asking if he was there, and the over 20,000 fans in Rupp Arena went crazy when Perry stood up.

“Well there’s a good chance Travis isn’t jumping into the portal guys.”



Mark Pope’s response after the crowd goes wild when Pope asked if Travis Perry was here [asked about instate recruiting]… yeah he’s here. #BBN pic.twitter.com/Zh7VwoxmBo — Kinsey Lee (@kinseyleetv) April 14, 2024

Perry finished his high school career helping Lyon County to it's first state championship on his future home floor.

What a moment for future Wildcat @Travis_Perry11 leading the way with 27 points (5-9 3 PT) to help Lyon County capture their first state title in program history 67-58 over Harlan County! The smallest school in 40 years to win the state championship. @LEX18News @Lyoncoathletics pic.twitter.com/HToaAoWTcY — Kinsey Lee (@kinseyleetv) March 24, 2024

Perry is the all-time leading scorer in Kentucky high school basketball history with 5,481 career points. The two-time Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year averaged 29.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 3.7 steals through 35 games while connecting on 42 percent of his 3-point attempts this past season.