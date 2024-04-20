Watch Now
Mark Pope spotted at Keeneland with Drexel transfer Amari Williams

New UK head men's basketball coach Mark Pope made an appearance at Keeneland Saturday morning with elite transfer Amari Williams.
Sierra Newton
Posted at 7:23 PM, Apr 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-20 19:23:04-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — New Kentucky men's basketball coach Mark Pope was spotted at Keeneland Saturday morning alongside Drexel transfer Amari Williams.

Williams averaged 12.2 points and 7.8 rebounds with the Drexel Dragons this past season. Williams is currently in the transfer portal and hasn't made a decision where he will play next year.

Coach Pope was interviewed by FanDuel TV at Keeneland and was asked what brought him there.

"I'm not sure exactly what I'm allowed to talk about or not, but we're here on business so we're trying to get some work done," Pope said.

With reports Friday that Jordan Burks will be entering the transfer portal, every former Kentucky men's basketball player from last year's team is gone.

Along with Mr. Kentucky basketball, Travis Perry, the only committed incoming freshman left in the 2024 class.

