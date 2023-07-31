UK football player J.J. Weaver donates 100 bikes through his foundation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) - Kentucky outside linebacker J.J. Weaver donated 100 bikes on Sunday at Iroquois Park in Louisville. The donation came through his foundation 'The Perfect Fit.'

In the past two years Weaver did a back to school event and a free football camp where around 400 kids came out.

One of the key donors was the 22 Oats Strong Foundation who helped donate 22 bikes.

"I have six fingers on my right hand, so me and my mom came up with the name 'The Perfect Fit,'" Weaver said.

"My dad was murdered and my grandfather got sick, so that was a big reason why I want to do this. Sometimes it makes me want to cry because God put me in this position to actually help others, and that's what I want to do."

With your help, we were able to donate 22 bikes to @jjtimeee and The Perfect Fit Bike Drive today in Louisville! Free bikes to the first 100 kids at Iroquois Park until 2 pm. #OatsStrong pic.twitter.com/ZkCr8XjGkJ — 22 Oats Strong Foundation (@22OatsStrong) July 30, 2023