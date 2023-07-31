Watch Now
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

UK football player J.J. Weaver donates 100 bikes through his foundation

J.J. Weaver 'The Perfect Fit' Foundation
Posted at 12:50 AM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 00:50:22-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) - Kentucky outside linebacker J.J. Weaver donated 100 bikes on Sunday at Iroquois Park in Louisville. The donation came through his foundation 'The Perfect Fit.'

In the past two years Weaver did a back to school event and a free football camp where around 400 kids came out.

One of the key donors was the 22 Oats Strong Foundation who helped donate 22 bikes.

"I have six fingers on my right hand, so me and my mom came up with the name 'The Perfect Fit,'" Weaver said.

"My dad was murdered and my grandfather got sick, so that was a big reason why I want to do this. Sometimes it makes me want to cry because God put me in this position to actually help others, and that's what I want to do."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth