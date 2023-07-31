Watch Now
UK men's basketball raises over $15,000 for Mayfield flood relief

Posted at 12:29 AM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 00:29:40-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) - The Kentucky men's basketball team went around the state Friday through Sunday on its La Familia Autograph tour. The team raised over $15,000 towards the Mayfield flood relief.

Players stopped at sites including Somerset, Morehead, Louisville, Shelbyville, Lexington and Versailles.

"It's been a lot of fun. For me, it's been more important to get a little bit more funding for the Mayfield flood foundation and get that going. It's been enjoyable to see the support, people coming out and really just showing the love they have for us," West Virginia transfer Tre Mitchell said.

