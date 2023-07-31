UK men's basketball raises over $15,000 for Mayfield flood relief

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) - The Kentucky men's basketball team went around the state Friday through Sunday on its La Familia Autograph tour. The team raised over $15,000 towards the Mayfield flood relief.

Players stopped at sites including Somerset, Morehead, Louisville, Shelbyville, Lexington and Versailles.

"It's been a lot of fun. For me, it's been more important to get a little bit more funding for the Mayfield flood foundation and get that going. It's been enjoyable to see the support, people coming out and really just showing the love they have for us," West Virginia transfer Tre Mitchell said.

Must say this group is far from boring! Fun time with @KentuckyMBB as they hit their first stop on the LA Familia Autograph Tour in Somerset! @BBNTonight @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/7WlLgmxwkR — Kinsey Lee (@kinseyleetv) July 28, 2023