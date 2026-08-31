Versailles makes top 25 in Hallmark Christmas town contest

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX News) — Versailles is getting national attention for its small-town Christmas spirit.

The Woodford County community has made the top 25 in a Hallmark Christmas contest that could bring a Hallmark movie production to town.

Visit Woodford Executive Director Emily Downey said the community learned about the contest and decided to apply, ultimately earning a spot among the 25 finalists.

Downey said the recognition came as a surprise, but the community is excited about the opportunity to showcase Versailles and Woodford County.

“We're so excited to be able to showcase to the world our little, small town here,” Downey said. “We do so much for Christmas and the holidays. They mean so much to us and also economically, the impact is what can drive some businesses all year long.”

For Versailles, the holiday season is already filled with traditions that give the community a Hallmark movie feel.

The city's annual Festival of Living Windows transforms downtown businesses into holiday-themed displays, with each participating business choosing a different Christmas movie theme.

Downey said Versailles is often compared to a Hallmark town, making the possibility of having a Hallmark movie filmed in the community especially meaningful.

Voting in the contest ends Friday, Sept. 4th.