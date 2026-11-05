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Nicholasville police mourning former captain remembered for 'presence and wit'

Top stories in Lexington, Kentucky on Nov. 5, 2026
William Bowie Taylor
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JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Nicholasville Police Department announced the death of its former captain, William "Bowie" Taylor, on Thursday. According to the agency, in addition to captain, Taylor also served as a sergeant and safety Officer.

"Bowie was the rare man whose presence and wit could endure over decades, and enmesh into the very fabric of a community, as is the case for Nicholasville and Jessamine County," said the Nicholasville Police Department. "Our thoughts are with his family, and those among us that were fortunate to call him our friend."

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