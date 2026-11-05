Nicholasville police mourning former captain remembered for 'presence and wit'

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Nicholasville Police Department announced the death of its former captain, William "Bowie" Taylor, on Thursday. According to the agency, in addition to captain, Taylor also served as a sergeant and safety Officer.

"Bowie was the rare man whose presence and wit could endure over decades, and enmesh into the very fabric of a community, as is the case for Nicholasville and Jessamine County," said the Nicholasville Police Department. "Our thoughts are with his family, and those among us that were fortunate to call him our friend."

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.