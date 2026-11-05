2 sentenced to decades in prison in death of 20-month-old Joshua Bowen

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Two people charged in connection with the death of 20-month-old Joshua Bowen have been sentenced to decades in prison, more than two years after the toddler was found dead in a Lexington apartment.

Kyle Guindon was sentenced to 30 years in prison, while Briana Johnson was sentenced to 20 years, according to LEX News reporter Kayleigh Randle, who was in the courtroom for the sentencing hearing.

Johnson received two 10-year sentences to be served consecutively, for a total of 20 years.

Guindon received a 20-year sentence and a 10-year sentence to be served consecutively, for a total of 30 years. He also received a five-year sentence on an assault domestic violence charge, which will run concurrently with the other sentences.

Guindon and Johnson pleaded guilty in June to manslaughter and criminal abuse charges in connection with Bowen’s death.

Bowen was found dead in July 2024 at his mother's Lakeside Manor apartment. A police citation said he suffered from facial bruises, malnourishment and an injury to his eye.

Background: Sentencing delayed in death of toddler Joshua Bowen

The sentencing had previously been delayed after Fayette County Judge Thomas Travis said the court had not received a required pre-sentence investigation report and other procedural documents.

The delay had been a source of frustration for Bowen’s family, who told LEX News they had been waiting more than two years for closure.

"We're looking for peace in our lives and peace for baby Josh, and we keep wondering if it's ever going to happen," Jennifer Loudermilk, Bowen’s paternal grandmother, previously told LEX News.

Michelle Johnson, Bowen’s maternal grandmother and Briana Johnson’s mother, also spoke about the emotional toll of the case.

"The grass won't grow on his grave, and it's because he has zero peace, and until this ends, it's not going to," she said following the previous sentencing delay.

The family has said it believes Bowen was failed by multiple systems, including the Department for Community Based Services, and has pledged to continue pushing for accountability.

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