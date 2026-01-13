Looking for 'Little Brown:' Old Friends on the hunt for new mini ambassador

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement is looking to add a new friend out on the farm. The search is on for a new mini-ambassador, one who resembles Kentucky Derby Winner Big Brown.

Little Silver Charm, a Shetland pony, died at the farm last August. The horse was the first mini-ambassador, but he had a big role.

Covering Kentucky 'Just the greatest:' Beloved Old Friends farm mascot Little Silver Charm dies Ajay Patel

“He just had a wonderful way about him to greet all the visitors,” said John Nicholson, president and CEO of Old Friends. “He was a reminder that every horse, whether you've won Triple Crown races and Breeders' Cup races or you're a Shetland pony, no matter what, if you're a horse, we love you here in Kentucky and we love you at Old Friends."

While serving as a mini-ambassador, Little Silver Charm was also a companion to Old Friends founder Michael Blowing, who decided to continue the position.

“Michael came to us and said, ‘I want another little companion,’” Nicholson said. “This little companion and spokes-horse and ambassador for Old Friends will be Little Brown.”

While it’s impossible to replace Little Silver Charm, Old Friends is searching for a new mini-ambassador to continue what Little Silver Charm started. The farm wants to find another lookalike, aiming for a little Big Brown.

“Big Brown is a senior statesman here,” Nicholson said. “He's a Kentucky Derby winner, a Preakness winner. We thought it only appropriate that since we have Big Brown, we should have Little Brown.”

Old Friends has put out the casting call to find their next ambassador. The horse needs to fit certain criteria, including personality, attitude, and even looking like Big Brown.

“It would be helpful if he's brown,” Nicholson said. so that that. “Really the most important thing is your personality and your attitude and just the way you approach your job as the spokes-horse for Old Friends.”

“We're going to do a lot with Little Brown. Not only will he be here on the farm welcoming people, but we'd like the new Little Brown to go out into the community and represent, not only Old Friends, not only the thoroughbred industry, but horses everywhere.”

Old Friends hopes to find their next mini-ambassador by the springtime. If you would like to nominate a horse, you can find the form at oldfriendsequine.org, or you can click here.