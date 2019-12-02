Lynn Bowden Jr. named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lynn Bowden Jr. has been named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week after Kentucky's 45-13 win over Louisville on Saturday.
Here are highlights of Bowden's performance on Saturday:
- Rushed 22 times for 284 yards, which is a career-high, broke the SEC record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single game, and is the third-most in the nationHad a career-high with four touchdowns, which broke or tied with six previous school records
- Set Governor's Cup records for most rushing yards in one game
- Set Governor's Cup records for most rushing touchdowns in one game
- Tied UK's previous record for most touchdowns in one game
- Tied UK's previous records for most rushing touchdowns in one game
- Given the CFPA National Performer of the Week
Bowden was also nominated for his second Manning Award on Monday .
Bowden first won the SEC Offensive Player of the Week after UK's 24-20 win over Arkansas.