Lynn Bowden Jr. named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lynn Bowden Jr. has been named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week after Kentucky's 45-13 win over Louisville on Saturday.

Here are highlights of Bowden's performance on Saturday:



Rushed 22 times for 284 yards, which is a career-high, broke the SEC record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single game, and is the third-most in the nationHad a career-high with four touchdowns, which broke or tied with six previous school records

Set Governor's Cup records for most rushing yards in one game

Set Governor's Cup records for most rushing touchdowns in one game

Tied UK's previous record for most touchdowns in one game

Tied UK's previous records for most rushing touchdowns in one game

Given the CFPA National Performer of the Week

Bowden was also nominated for his second Manning Award on Monday .

Bowden first won the SEC Offensive Player of the Week after UK's 24-20 win over Arkansas.