Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

Lynn Bowden Jr. named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

Posted: 12:20 PM, Dec 02, 2019
Updated: 2019-12-02 12:27:39-05
items.[0].image.alt
(UK Athletics)
LYNN.PNG

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lynn Bowden Jr. has been named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week after Kentucky's 45-13 win over Louisville on Saturday.

Here are highlights of Bowden's performance on Saturday:

  • Rushed 22 times for 284 yards, which is a career-high, broke the SEC record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single game, and is the third-most in the nationHad a career-high with four touchdowns, which broke or tied with six previous school records
  • Set Governor's Cup records for most rushing yards in one game
  • Set Governor's Cup records for most rushing touchdowns in one game
  • Tied UK's previous record for most touchdowns in one game
  • Tied UK's previous records for most rushing touchdowns in one game
  • Given the CFPA National Performer of the Week

Bowden was also nominated for his second Manning Award on Monday .

Bowden first won the SEC Offensive Player of the Week after UK's 24-20 win over Arkansas.

Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Last Chance! Hurry!

Last Chance! Get Yours NOW!