Lynn Bowden Jr. nominated for 2nd Manning Award

(LEX 18) — After Kentucky's 45-13 win over Louisville on Saturday, Lynn Bowden Jr. has been nominated to win the Manning Award Star of the Week, which is sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl and is voted on by fans.

The other quarterbacks that received the nomination include:



Sam Ehlinger - Texas

Justin Fields - Ohio State

Bryce Perkins - Virginia

Peyton Ramsey - Indiana

Zach Smith - Tulsa

Zac Thomas - Appalachian State

Kyle Trask - Florida

Fans can vote for who they thought was the best performance from last weekend here . Voting closes on Thursday.

The winner of the voting will get the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week.

Here are highlights of Bowden's performance on Saturday:



Rushed 22 times for 284 yards, which is a career-high, broke the SEC record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single game, and is the third-most in the nation

Had a career-high with four rushing touchdowns, which broke or tied with six previous school records

Set Governor's Cup records for most rushing yards in one game

Set Governor's Cup records for most rushing touchdowns in one game

Tied UK's previous record for most touchdowns in one game

Tied UK's previous records for most rushing touchdowns in one game

Given the CFPA National Performer of the Week

Bowden, who is also a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award, averages 153 all-purpose yards per game.

He also received the First-Team Midseason All-America honors by The Associated Press and ESPN. Bowden also averages 8.2 yards per rush, which leads the SEC and ranks second nationally.

He is the only player to lead his team in rushing and receiving yards.

This is the second time that Bowden has been up for this award. On Oct. 14, he won the Manning Quarterback of the Week after UK's 24-20 win over Arkansas.

If you would like to vote for any of the nominees, click here .

As of Monday afternoon, Bowden was leading with over 200 likes.

Bowden was also named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.