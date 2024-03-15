1-year-old dies following house fire in Stanton

STANTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 1-year-old from Powell County has passed away following a house fire in Stanton last week.

Keegan Haddix, known as "KeeKee", was rescued from her family home last Friday with severe injuries from smoke inhalation. She was transported to UK Healthcare, where she passed away on Tuesday evening.

Her death came just days before her 2nd birthday on March 17.

KeeKee's grandmother, Michelle Brown, gathered with family for a private prayer vigil on Thursday afternoon.

"This is the hardest thing in my 47 years that I have ever had to do," Brown said.

Brown pointed to faith for helping the family move through the tragedy.

She also thanked those who have supported the family in recent days as they face immense grief and have lost their home.

A GoFundMe has raised more than $20,000 as of Thursday night.

"It shows us that people really do care. We've got churches upon churches reaching out to us and praying," she said.

Brown is asking people to wear green as KeeKee is laid to rest on Saturday.

"She was our St. Paddy's Day baby, she was our Lucky Charm," she said.

And Sunday, the family is planning to hold a private celebration of life to celebrate KeeKee's birthday.

"We're gonna celebrate our baby. She's in a far better place than we are," she said.

A visitation is scheduled for Friday, March 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City. A private funeral service will be held on Saturday.