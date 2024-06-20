19-year-old dead, 1 injured after motorcycle collision in Danville

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Danville Police Department reported that a vehicle collided with a motorcycle on Wednesday in Danville, resulting in the death of one person while another person sustained injuries from the crash.

Officials with the department detailed that at around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews responded to the 800 block of Maple Avenue on an "injury collision."

Following an investigation, police found that a 2017 Toyota RAV4 was exiting Bob Allen Motor Mall onto Maple Avenue while a 2001 Suzuki GSXR600 was traveling south on Maple Avenue. According to officials, the RAV4 "entered the path of travel of the motorcycle, resulting in the collision." Officials added that both drivers attempted to avoid a collision.

The driver and the passenger of the RAV4 were not injured, however, the driver of the motorcycle, along with the passenger of the motorcycle, were taken to a local hospital and later flown to the University of Kentucky Hospital. According to officials, both occupants of the motorcycle were wearing helmets.

News Man dies after tractor-trailer hits pole, overturns in western Kentucky Cherish Walters

The driver of the motorcycle remains in the hospital while the passenger, identified by police as 19-year-old Aubree Carroll, died from her sustained injuries, officials noted.

The Danville PD continues to investigate the collision.