2 people indicted in connection to murder of Harlan man

HARLAN CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people from Coldiron have been indicted by a Harlan County grand jury in connection to the "murder" of Harlan man Nicholas Stephens on or around May 6, according to WRIL - The Big One.

The radio station reported that 30-year-old Joe Johnson Jr. and 35-year-old Jessica Simon were indicted as Johnson is accused of shooting Stephens in the head, which resulted in his death. Simon, the station reported, has been accused of "complicity to murder" after allegedly conspiring with Johnson to commit the act.

Johnson has been charged with "persistent felony offender-1st degree after being charged with an additional felony already being convicted of two or more felonies," according to the station.

Further, Simon has been charged with "persistent felony offender-2nd degree after being convicted of a previous felony," the station reported.

According to the station, Johnson is in the Harlan County Detention Center without bond, while Simon is being held in the Bell County Detention Center on a $1 million cash bond.

WRIL noted that the Kentucky State Police has been contacted to gather further details.

