'An angel in disguise': Anonymous person puts up new 'Locks for Addiction' sign after original disappears

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After a Lexington monument to those in addiction recovery was left a complete mess last week and its sign had been stolen, strangers came together to help.

Last week, Pam Stamper, the creator of the 'Locks for Addiction' fence on Newtown Pike, came across a disheartening scene.

The big purple sign for the fence had been removed, just its posts left behind. A pile of tree limbs and debris also appeared piled up on the property she leases.

After word spread about what happened, volunteers came together to help. Dozens of people came together last week to clean up the property.

And on Friday morning, a brand new sign appeared on the property, a complete surprise to Stamper and others who help maintain the fence.

"We don't know who you are, but you're an angel in disguise. And we just appreciate you so much," said Gale Smith, a Lexington woman in recovery who has her own lock on the fence.

"It tugs at my heart, it really does."

LEX 18

During last week's cleanup, a gravel pathway and a new bench were also put in place.

The 'Locks for Addiction' fence has become a community center of sorts, a place for people to gather, reflect, and remember those they have lost.

"We're not alone. We're in this together. We may not know each other personally but we're in this together," Smith said.

Since last week, dozens of new locks have appeared on the fence.

Stamper and Smith both have big visions for the future of the property, hoping to put in gardens, more benches and gathering areas for visitors.

"Everyone on that fence matters. And if you haven't been here yet, come on down," Smith said.