'Another person's family tragedy': Funeral marred by violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The details of an investigation into a fatal shooting at a funeral in Lexington Saturday remain largely unknown, including the status of any arrests.

Lexington Police confirmed Saturday that Joseph Richardson was shot and killed outside Unity Worship Center, where family and friends gathered for the funeral of Malcolm Long, who was shot and killed late last month.

"It was a tragedy," said Gerald Young, who knew Richardson. "Another person's family tragedy."

Young, 49, has an intimate history with gun violence. He served more than 20 years in prison for a conviction of complicity to commit murder.

In 2019, Young's daughter, Iesha Edwards, 27, died after she was shot outside a club on Winchester Road in Lexington.

"The people who are doing what they're doing now—that's pain," Young said. "That's hurt, frustration."

The fatal shooting Saturday marked the 22nd homicide of the year in Lexington.

Young said his nephew was also at the funeral Saturday, in his position as a Fayette County Sheriff's deputy. LEX 18 learned deputies were at the funeral when the shooting occurred, as they waited for the funeral procession to begin. It is unclear if the deputies had an opportunity to engage the shooter.

Young called LEX 18 after the shooting, hoping to get answers to his questions about the preparation for the funeral. He expressed his frustrations over the fact that the Lexington Police Department had not stationed officers at a funeral of a shooting victim. His frustrations extended to Mayor Linda Gorton, as well.

"What funeral has she been to?" Young asked. "When has she shown her face at a funeral and said, 'Enough is enough?'"

On Sunday, LEX 18 asked a spokesperson with the Lexington Police Department whether a request was made before the funeral for officers to be present. The spokesperson said they would look into that question.