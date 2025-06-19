Brooks Houck transferred to Warren County Jail ahead of trial in Crystal Rogers case

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Brooks Houck has been transferred to the Warren County Regional Jail just one week before his trial in the Crystal Rogers case.

Rogers went missing on July 5, 2015, and Houck has been charged in connection with her murder.

Steven Lawson was found guilty on May 30, 2025, by a jury on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with evidence.

Joseph Lawson, Steven's son, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and tampering and will be on trial next week with Houck.

According to the jail's website, Houck was booked on Thursday morning.

LEX 18 will have coverage of the trial next week in Bowling Green.