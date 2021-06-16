Watch
News

Actions

Changes announced at Stanton Parks & Rec after fight during youth baseball game

items.[0].image.alt
Destani Renaye Knox/Facebook
Little League.jpg
Posted at 1:10 PM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 13:15:30-04

STANTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A youth baseball game in Eastern Kentucky took a turn after parents and coaches were seen fighting with each other on Monday evening.

Since the heated argument, Stanton Parks & Rec has made some changes to its park rules.

All leagues hosted by Stanton City Park now have a zero-tolerance policy on verbally assaulting the umpire/referee, scorekeeper, or any other game official. This applies to coaches, players, and spectators.

For the Stanton Parks & Rec 2022 baseball season, Stanton City Park is looking into removing:

Scorekeeping and scoreboard access from the T-ball league, the league no longer having at a T-ball tournament, as well as all T-ball teams placing their players in assigned positions as opposed to "player grouping."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight