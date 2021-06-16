Changes announced at Stanton Parks & Rec after fight during youth baseball game

STANTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A youth baseball game in Eastern Kentucky took a turn after parents and coaches were seen fighting with each other on Monday evening.

Since the heated argument, Stanton Parks & Rec has made some changes to its park rules.

All leagues hosted by Stanton City Park now have a zero-tolerance policy on verbally assaulting the umpire/referee, scorekeeper, or any other game official. This applies to coaches, players, and spectators.

For the Stanton Parks & Rec 2022 baseball season, Stanton City Park is looking into removing:

Scorekeeping and scoreboard access from the T-ball league, the league no longer having at a T-ball tournament, as well as all T-ball teams placing their players in assigned positions as opposed to "player grouping."