Charity event supports nonprofit helping women fight breast cancer

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — An array of bright pink merchandise and decorations stood out in front of IMAGE Studios in Brannon Crossing, drawing people to a charity event for Betty’s Brave & Beautiful Hearts Foundation.

Fulfilling a promise to her mom, Rebecca Baker started the foundation last November to help hundreds of women across Kentucky battling breast cancer.

One of these women, Michelle Jones, was diagnosed at the start of last October. Her chemotherapy began in December.

“At that time it was one of those daunting things,” Jones said. “Like, ‘Wow, am I ever going to get to the end?’”

In March, Michelle was the first recipient of a pink box from Betty’s Brave & Beautiful Hearts. It was the first of many.

“Since our first box was delivered in March, we have just ordered our fourth set of 100 boxes,” said Baker.

“It definitely means the world to me,” Jones said, “and I know it means the world to a lot of other people that are fighting breast cancer as well.”

LEX 18 first met Baker and Miss Kentucky USA 2023, Madalyne Kinnett, in May to learn more about the mission. Saturday’s fundraiser is full of stories showing just how much of an impact the foundation has had on the lives of women in Kentucky.

“I had no idea that 1 in 8 women got breast cancer and never dreamed that one of those would be me,” said Becki Pfister, another box recipient. “There are a lot of us out there and it means a lot when you have someone who has gone through and experienced it and knows what you’re going through.”

Many of the vendors also shared stories explaining why they wanted to participate in Saturday’s charity event, where 10% of sales went to Betty’s Brave & Beautiful Hearts.

“This has been so passionate for me and something I’ve wanted to do all year,” said Angela Mandziak of Angela’s Dream Salon. “To see this many people come out and take their time out of their Saturday to come join us and raise money for such a wonderful foundation, it is like every dream come true for me.”

Walking around the event, it became apparent that it was more than just a fundraiser. According to Baker, events put on by Betty’s Brave & Beautiful Hearts often turn into reunions of sorts.

Baker shared, “We have a private [Facebook] group for the girls, it’s called 'Betty’s Girls.' Today they’ve gotten to put their faces with a name, and they’ve got to hug. I’ve met all the ladies, but they haven’t necessarily met one another, so today has been so beautiful that they’ve actually got to connect.”

“When you get to hug the neck of someone who is in the same boat as you and understands, it’s just a whole ‘nother level,” Pfister added.

By the end of the fundraiser, the event raised more than $3,000 — enough for 17 full care kits. A year after her diagnosis, and just seven months from being visited by Baker and Kinnett with the very first kit, Jones is heading for her final chemotherapy treatment on Tuesday.

“That’s very special to me to see her this Tuesday, be able ring her bell at chemo, and finish that chapter,” Baker said.

“Hopefully I’m coming to the end of the treatment part of my journey,” said Jones. “I’m definitely going to continue to kind of work with them and support the organization because it’s done a lot for me and I know it’s going to do a lot for other people as well.”

Next Saturday, the foundation will have a pink box packing event at the Manchester Hotel. The event runs from 10:00-11:30 a.m.

If you or someone you know would like a kit, visit here and click “Request a Box.”

