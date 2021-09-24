Cornhole benefit organized for FCPS student CJ Gordon

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Family and friends of Christopher "CJ" Gordon are organizing a cornhole benefit in his honor.

Gordon died on Thursday after battling COVID-19. He was a sophomore at Fayette County Public School's The Learning Center.

The cornhole event will be held at the Tipsy Cow Bar in Georgetown at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 26.

"Sunday is all about just honoring CJ and letting the community know how good of a kid CJ was and we're going to really miss him," said family friend Ronnie Ruppee, who helped organize the event.

The public is invited to attend. Guests must be 21 years or old and pay a $15 entry fee. Proceeds will go to the Gordon family.

"I know it's gotta be tough and anything that we can do to make it a little easier. I know money doesn't solve everything but it's gotta help a little bit," said Ruppee.

"CJ was an amazing and caring person, always smiled and helped others. The world will miss out on a wonderful person. CJ is my best friend and my joy of life always. He will truly be missed," said his mother, Renita Wright Gordon.

Renita did not feel up to an interview on Friday but Ruppee has a message she wants shared with the community.

"Red and Renita both are just so thankful for what the community has been doing. I mean they've been getting you know countless text messages phone calls, just so much support and she just wanted me to let everybody know how much they appreciate it," said Ruppee.

There is also a gofundme.