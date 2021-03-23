893 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Tuesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 893 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky. After the removal of duplicates, the 893 new cases brings Kentucky's COVID-19 case total to 421,999.

Kentucky's positivity did not change from Monday, but still remains low at 2.93%.

Gov. Beshear also announced 11 new coronavirus-related deaths, along with four additional deaths as a result of an audit, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 5,814.

As of Tuesday, 436 Kentuckians are hospitalized for coronavirus-related reasons, 93 of which are in the ICU and 48 of which are on a ventilator. At least 49,255 Kentuckians have recovered from COVID-19.

Vaccine Update

Gov. Beshear announced that Kentucky once again broke a weekly vaccination record with 198,447 new Kentuckians receiving a dose of the vaccine during the last reporting week, beginning on March 16.

The previously weekly record was 165,217 new Kentuckians receiving a vaccine in the week beginning on March 9.

A new vaccination site was also announced. Kentucky Dam Village Convention Center – located at 113 Administration Drive, Gilbertsville, KY 42044 – now has open COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

“This is a new site we stood up in Western Kentucky to ensure the area was getting significant amounts of vaccine,” said Gov. Beshear. “As of today, they have more than 2,000 available appointments in this coming week. That means any Kentuckian, aged 50 and up, if you’re in that area, we need you to sign up.”