Kroger Field's COVID-19 vaccine clinic open as Fayette County sees rise in cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Testing and vaccine clinics are becoming more frequently visited since Fayette County's positivity rate is back in the red zone.

Kroger Field's green lot was home to another COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday morning. It'll remain in place through Saturday as the KHSAA baseball and softball tournaments continue.

This clinic is for anyone who is eligible for either the vaccine or a booster.

Remember: Fayette County is in the red again but because of home testing the positivity rate could be an even bigger problem.

"There is a concern of exactly that; a lot of home tests that aren't reported, so we don't know exactly how red we really are. That just pushes the need for vaccination even more. It is free still, so no insurance information required," said Ryan Babb of UKHC Department of Retail and Community Pharmacy Services.

COVID-19 testing continues at Legends Field as well after Wild Health moved its location there the week prior.

