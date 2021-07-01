First Shot at a Million drawing July 1, still time to register

(LEX 18) — At the beginning of June, Gov. Andy Beshear gave Kentuckians one million more reasons to get vaccinated. The Shot at a Million campaign’s first drawing will be Thursday, July 1.

To be eligible for this drawing you must register by Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 11:59:59 p.m. EDT.

For Kentuckians 18 or older to be eligible, they must have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccination, if receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one dose if receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, have a chance to win one of three $1 million prizes.

Kentuckians 12 to 17 years of age, who have received at least their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination, may enter for a chance to win one of fifteen full scholarships: including room-and-board, tuition, and books, to any Kentucky public college, university, technical or trade school.

Once registered for the first drawing you are still eligible for the July 29 and August 26 drawings.

"What a great opportunity, Kentucky," Gov. Beshear said. "Do not pass this up. Protect yourself, protect your family, help us defeat a pandemic that has killed 7,000 Kentuckians, and at the same time get the shot at a million or a shot at a free college education."

Once a winner is chosen from one drawing they are no longer eligible for any other drawings.

To register or learn more about the program, click here.