Kentucky's positivity makes another small climb on Friday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 714 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky. After the removal of duplicates, the 714 new cases brings Kentucky's COVID-19 case total to 436,445.

Kentucky's positivity rate continues to slowly climb. The positivity rate on Friday was 3.51%, slightly up from Thursday's 3.45%.

“Today’s report shows why it’s so important for every Kentuckian to get their shot of hope and help us meet the 2.5 million vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge,” said Gov. Beshear in a press release. “We have come so far in this fight, but it isn’t over. There are more than half a million Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines available in Kentucky right now, and it just takes a few minutes to find yours.”

Gov. Beshear also announced 10 new coronavirus-related deaths,along with five additional deaths from an audit, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 6,317.

As of Friday, 418 Kentuckians are hospitalized for coronavirus-related reasons, 94 of which are in the ICU and 42 of which are on a ventilator. At least 50,684 Kentuckians have recovered from COVID-19.