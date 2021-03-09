Making it easier for seniors to register for the COVID-19 vaccine

(LEX 18) — By the end of March, state health officials project 1.4 million Kentuckians will be vaccinated for COVID-19. As of this past Friday, Gov. Beshear office said there are 567 vaccination sites in the state. Most people can find a location right at their fingertips, but not everyone.

"We realize not everyone is tech-savvy and has internet," said Celeste Collins, Director of Aging with the Bluegrass Area Development District which serves 17 counties including Lexington.

To ease access for those who don't have internet or computers, Collins says senior centers in those 17 counties have staff available to answer questions and help with registration.

"There are individuals available to assist folks with getting registered if they need them to walk them through and do it with them on the other line," said Collins. "It does not have to be that individual themselves it can be a family member, a neighbor a pastor anyone can contact a center on their behalf."

Here are some numbers to help with COVID-19 vaccination registration:

Kentucky's Vaccine Hotline: 1-855-598-2246

Fayette County Health Department's Call Center: 859-899-2222

WEDCO Health Department: 1-859-234-8750 Press 6 and follow the prompts for the county you need.