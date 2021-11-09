UK HealthCare opens pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Beginning today, a large-scale COVID-19 vaccine clinic is opening for kids in the Bluegrass.

UK HealthCare announced the pediatric clinic in Lexington last week after the Pfizer vaccine received authorization for younger kids aged 5-11.

The clinic is located on the first floor of the UK HealthCare outpatient facility at 245 Fountain Court, nearby the intersection of Man o' War Boulevard and Richmond Road.

Clinic hours are 1-7 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

You can register online here.

Kids aged 5-18 can get vaccinated at the clinic, but UK HealthCare says there will be a focus on younger children.

They took much of the same approach with this clinic as with the Kroger Field vaccine clinic, but UK HealthCare Chief Pharmacist Philip Almeter knows they have to offer a different experience to make it welcoming for children.

"I learned a lot about the best way to approach this. We can't do a Kroger Field here with the kids. It's going to have the same operational excellence, but it's going to be very centered around the pediatric population," said Dr. Almeter.

UK HealthCare is adding extra touches to make this process easier, and more appealing, for younger kids.

Each family will have their own space with a curtain for privacy. Kids will also receive sticker charts or treasure maps to follow along with the process. The pediatric clinic will have a sensory room with a light installment to help children who need extra support. All clinicians will have tools in place to ease kids' nerves.

The vaccine clinic is scheduled to run through the end of January, but that could change based on demand.