1 charged with murder in connection with death of missing teen

(LEX 18) — A 17-year-old has been charged with murder in connection with the death of 16-year-old Ali Haider Naqvi, who had previously been reported missing and endangered, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Police say the 17-year-old was previously charged with tampering with physical evidence on May 15 in the same case.

The teenage suspect is currently being held at a juvenile detention center, where they have been since May 14.

Detectives are continuing to search for 15-year-old Aoun Ismail Basboos, who has also been reported missing and is connected with the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Lexington Police Department at 859-258-3600.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020 or online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

