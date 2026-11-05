Louisville marks one year since deadly UPS flight crash that killed 15

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Bells rang one after another in Louisville on Wednesday, each toll representing a life lost in the deadly UPS Flight 2976 crash one year ago.

City and state leaders joined victims’ families, survivors, and members of the community for a ceremony marking the anniversary of the crash, which killed 15 people.

“While a year has passed, the passage of time does not make it easier when you lost someone who you loved,” Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said during the ceremony. “Time does not restore a sense of timeliness or normalcy.”

At 5:14 p.m., the same time the plane crashed a mile from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport during takeoff, Greenberg read the names of the 15 people who died.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reflected on the community’s response to the tragedy.

“We saw just how strong and resilient this community is,” Beshear said. “Something we already knew after the challenges that we face together.”

Sean Garber, owner of Grade A Auto Parts, also spoke during the ceremony. He said three of his employees and eight customers were among those killed.

“What was so painfully obvious this past year was how each person we lost had their own beautiful book of life,” Garber said.

Garber also criticized UPS, accusing the company of failing to take accountability and describing the crash as avoidable.

“As a staple and economic engine for this community, be a good corporate citizen and stop hiding behind a hollow canned statement and tell the community your position on this avoidable tragic accident,” Garber said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is continuing its investigation. Its final report is expected to include a probable cause for the crash and any safety recommendations.

An ongoing lawsuit against Boeing and other parties is scheduled to return to court at the end of November.

Greenberg said the effects of the tragedy continue to be felt across Louisville.

“Survivors are still hurting. Businesses are still rebuilding. Victims’ families and friends are still learning how to carry grief that may change with time, but will never fully go away,” Greenberg said.

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