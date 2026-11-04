Lawrence County emergency director reflects on search for missing 6-year-old

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Lawrence County’s emergency management director is thanking first responders, volunteers and community members who helped search for a missing 6-year-old boy who was ultimately found safe.

In a statement, Emergency Management Director Travis Hughes described the effort as an overwhelming response involving agencies and volunteers from Kentucky and neighboring states.

Hughes said crews knew they were facing a serious situation when they received the call Sunday afternoon about the missing child, who is autistic.

“Our number one priority from the very beginning was finding that little boy and bringing him home safely,” Hughes said.

As the search continued, Hughes said crews learned the child had removed his clothing at some point, raising concerns about his exposure to the elements.

“Every minute mattered, and we knew we needed every available resource we could get,” Hughes said.

According to Hughes, Kentucky State Police assisted with aviation resources, while the National Guard and a helicopter provided by Todd Case also joined the search. Search-and-rescue teams responded from across Kentucky, West Virginia and Ohio, along with Lawrence County fire departments, the City of Louisa Fire Department and departments from surrounding communities.

Hughes also credited volunteers with playing a major role in the effort. He said so many people responded to a call for volunteers that officials eventually had to ask additional volunteers to hold off while crews organized the resources already on scene.

Churches opened their doors, while businesses and community members provided meals, drinks and other supplies to search crews, Hughes said.

Search teams spent hours covering difficult terrain, including wooded areas, hillsides and hollers.

“Many were exhausted, but they kept going because everyone was focused on the same mission,” Hughes said. “And that mission was bringing this little boy home.”

Hughes called the boy’s safe recovery “nothing short of a miracle” and said the experience demonstrated how quickly the community could come together during an emergency.

“This was not the effort of one person, one department, or one agency,” Hughes said. “This was a collective effort involving an incredible number of people working toward one common goal.”

He ended his statement by thanking everyone who contributed to the search.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you,” Hughes said. “We couldn’t have done this without you.”

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