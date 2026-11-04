Casey County approves data center moratorium

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Casey County Fiscal Court approved a 12-month moratorium on Data Centers in a majority vote Wednesday during a special called meeting.

According to the resolution, the construction, development and operation of data centers and data center energy systems in the unincorporated areas of Casey County will be prohibited, pending review of the impact on water supply capacity, infrastructure and regulatory standards.

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