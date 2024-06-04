10 officers added to Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial monument

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear and officers from across the state paid tribute to Kentucky’s fallen law enforcement officers Tuesday morning.

The annual ceremony highlights the new names added to the Law Enforcement Memorial monument at the Department of Criminal Justice Training in Richmond.

“This ceremony is painful,” said Governor Beshear. “Painful for every family that's lost a loved one, whether their name is going on the wall this year or from years before.”

Ten new names have been added to the nearly 600 names already etched into the monument.

The honorees include:

Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Conley, end of watch May 22, 2023.



Additionally, nine historical honorees have been added. They include:

Arthur J. Harrington, U.S. Marshal, end of watch June 6, 1876

George Ellis, U.S. Marshal, end of watch Dec. 10, 1877

Boyd Arnett, U.S. Marshal, end of watch Aug. 20, 1895

Tes Deakins, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, end of watch Nov. 2, 1897

James M. Blair, U.S. Marshal, end of watch Aug. 21, 1899

Howard Wilson, U.S. Marshal, end of watch July 8, 1900

Elijah F. Hoskins, Crab Orchard Police Department, end of watch Dec. 24, 1911

Everett M. Gibson, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, end of watch July 25, 1949

Noah R. Friend, U.S. Marshal, end of watch Nov. 13, 1963.

During the ceremony, fallen officer Daniel Ellis’ widow, Katie Ellis Desimone, addressed the crowd.

“Thinking about making him proud is what got me through some of the worst days because above all, he would've wanted me to live because I was still here for a reason,” she said.

Grief and pride harmonized with bagpipes as the crowd paid tribute to the fallen. Governor Beshear talked about Deputy Caleb Conley’s service to his community and his country.

“Last year we lost a brave hero in the line of duty, Scott County Sheriff's Deputy Caleb Conley,” said the Governor. “Before beginning his service with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, he served in the U.S. Army as a combat engineer. Deputy Conley served in Iraq where he and his battalion executed more than 1,800 combat missions, and if you want to know how many lives he saved, as a decorated veteran, he was recognized for finding 164 improvised explosive devices, something that could've taken the lives of other service members.”

Conley’s father received the presentation of the flag as he sat with other families remembering their loved ones.

“You constantly have a reminder of who's not there,” said Carole Friend, whose father, Noah Friend, was killed in the line of duty as a U.S. Marshal in 1963.

Friend served as a Marshal for 18 years at the Pikeville Courthouse. He died in a car crash as the result of transporting prisoners.

Carole Friend was only 10-years-old when her father was killed.

“He was the kind of father I wish everybody had. That's the biggest thing. He was a gentleman, very protective, very much in love with my mother, adored his kids and he adored his community. He was very well known in Pikeville,” said Friend.

She applauded the ceremony and the effort to recognize fallen heroes.

“They’re the ones who do this quietly, they don't ask for recognition, but the fact that people in the community come out and respect and honor these people is tremendous,” said Friend.

