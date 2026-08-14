10-year-old London girl defies DIPG survival odds nearly 2 years after diagnosis

LONDON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A 10-year-old Laurel County girl is defying the odds after being diagnosed with an aggressive and rare brain cancer.

Destiny Miniard was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, known as DIPG, in January 2025, shortly before her 9th birthday. According to the DIPG Resource Network, the cancer typically has a survival rate of less than 12 months.

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Destiny has now lived nearly a year and 8 months past her diagnosis.

Her mother, Marsha Miniard, said doctors sent Destiny home on July 7 projecting she had less than a month to live.

"She's made it past that," Miniard said.

Describing Destiny's day-to-day life, Marsha said her daughter remains herself despite the diagnosis.

"Destiny during her normal waking hours is a perfectly normal child," Miniard said.

When asked to describe the experience in one word, John Miniard called it "breathtaking."

Through it all, Destiny's parents have channeled their experience into action, starting a nonprofit called Faith Like Destiny to help Destiny and other families with children battling DIPG.

John Miniard said his daughter's drive to help others has never wavered.

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"Although she was told she was gonna die, she's wanted to help anyone and everyone before she leaves this earth. It's all she talks about," Miniard said.

"We say do you have Faith Like Destiny? We actually talked about legacy. Destiny said to me 'Mom, why do people wait until these babies pass away to create foundations and help other families? She said, well, I'd like to do my own now," Marsha said.

Marsha said she wants the Laurel County community and others who have followed Destiny's journey to know how much their support has meant.

A car wash was organized last month to support Destiny at the London Farmer's Market and London Police and Fire Departments provided tremendous support according to the Miniards.

"I want to just thank everybody who has supported her during this time because if it wasn't for you guys it could've been a lot harder for Destiny," Miniard said.

The Miniards are doing everything they can in terms of research working with their oncology team on approved therapies for treatment. They've also explored feedback from a DIPG specialist who has visited Australia to learn more and continue to evaluate Destiny's scans.

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