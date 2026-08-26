10-year-old struck by suspected drunk driver while boarding school bus in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A 10-year-old Scott County girl is recovering at home after police say she was struck by a suspected drunk driver while trying to board her school bus last week.

Denetria Hall, a fifth grader who started school Aug. 12, suffered a broken elbow, a black eye and a cut to her forehead in the Aug. 20 incident.

LEX News sat down with Denetria and her parents on Wednesday to see who she is doing.

"Good," Denetria replied softly.

Her parents say the injuries could have been far worse.

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"I thought I'd seen my child's demise," said her father, Dedric Hall, who witnessed the incident from his home. "It's a rough one to see, but I think these bumps and bruises, we'll take that any day compared to what it could have been."

According to Georgetown police, Denetria was crossing the street to board her school bus when a woman driving an SUV passed the stopped bus and struck the child. According to a police citation the impact was so severe it knocked his daughter's shoes off.

"Out of nowhere, the car came," Hall said. "She never hit her brakes, and once I stood up and I was like, 'Hey, hey, hey,' it was like she hit the gas."

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Police charged 39-year-old Ashley Parsons with driving under the influence, first-degree assault, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and passing a loading school bus. Parsons has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Covering Kentucky Not guilty plea entered for woman accused of passing school bus, hitting child Web Staff

"She took that little innocent ride to school away from a lot of kids," said Hall.

While focused on their daughter's recovery, Denetria's parents said they are also concerned about the emotional toll the incident may have had on others who witnessed it.

"She traumatized the kids," said Denetria's mother, Monique Green. "We feel sorry for those kids. The bus driver is traumatized."

When asked whether they consider themselves forgiving people, Green said the circumstances make forgiveness difficult.

"I am, but I will not about my baby," she said. "For one, you never stopped."

Despite her injuries, Denetria is eager to return to school and see her classmates. Her parents said she planned to make a brief visit to school on Thursday as she continues her recovery.