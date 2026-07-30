100 Good Men of Lexington awards $70K to 7 central Kentucky nonprofits

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — 100 Good Men of Lexington awarded $10,000 grants to seven central Kentucky nonprofit organizations Thursday, directing $70,000 toward causes, ranging from sober living and foster care, to equine therapy and affordable housing.

The local giving collective is made up of community-minded men committed to making a lasting difference through collective philanthropy.

The 2026 grant recipients are:

Eastern Avenue Sober Living

Bluegrass Families First

Annie's Answer (Camp Program)

Bluegrass Farms Charities (Dental Program)

Dahlhus Fund School Lunch Program

The Urban League of Lexington-Fayette County (in honor of P.G. Peeples)

Among the recipients was the Urban League of Lexington-Fayette County, which received its grant in honor of P.G. Peeples — a man who became synonymous with the organization's mission. Peeples passed away in April after decades of work in workforce development, youth programming, and affordable housing.

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Laura Klumb, chairperson of the Urban League, reflected on his impact.

"P.G. led our organization for 57 years. He was just a remarkable part of creating what is the legacy of Urban League in Lexington-Fayette County," Klumb said.

Standing outside one of the affordable housing developments Peeples championed, Klumb described the scope of his work.

"We're standing in front of one of them here, but there are 110 units across Lexington that he championed and built for this community to make sure everyone in Lexington has access to affordable housing," Klumb said.

The $10,000 gift from 100 Good Men could help build new housing, renovate existing units, or expand services for young adults working to build their futures, but leaders say the grant represents more than financial support — it is a reminder that Peeples' mission, and the people carrying it forward, still matter.

"We're taking that torch that P.G. lit for us and passing it forward to new torch bearers," Klumb said. "There's so much that'll help us do. We're grateful to receive this gift in his memory," Klumb said.

The Urban League is also expanding its work under new President Annissa Franklin.

The organization's LIFT program — which helps students prepare for college and careers — will soon serve more young people for a longer period of time. Four new affordable housing units are currently under construction.