2 cases of deer 'acting strange' in Graves County reported to KDFW

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two cases of deer "acting confused, dazed, suffering from what appeared to be poor eyesight" are being reported in Graves County, with one deer entering a county school on Tuesday.

According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, the first case was seen on Sept. 29 where a deer came close to a business near KY HWY 80, east of Mayfield and was "reported as acting strange," the department said on social media.

The second case was seen on Tuesday, where a deer entered Central Elementary School; no students were in the building at the time, as the district is on fall break.

It was then corralled outside by a KSP trooper and sheriff's deputies, and was removed from the property after it was euthanized.

Both cases were reported to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife. The news comes as cases of Hemorrhagic Disease are on the rise in the Commonwealth.