3 FCPS schools welcome students back to class

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three Fayette County Public Schools made an early return to class on Tuesday morning.

Rise STEM Academy and the district's two Promise Academies at Harrison and William Wells Brown Elementary Schools welcomed students back two weeks before the rest of the district.

At Rise, the all-girls elementary academy, school staff and local women working in STEM careers stood alongside the "purple carpet," cheering on students as they came through the doors.

Greeting students as they walked in was a new face, the school's new principal, Cynthia Bruno.

"This was such a special moment this morning," Bruno said.

She explained the need for the school to open its doors earlier than most FCPS schools.

"It just gives us more time to provide our girls with STEM activities and STEM focus," she said.

Ashley Smith and Trevor Claiborn watched on as their daughter took her first steps into school as a kindergartener, dancing her way to the door.

"She's very excited to come; clearly, she skipped and danced her way into the school entrance," Smith said.

"Symbolically, her dancing into this new part of her life was really important to us as a family, and we look forward to see where it goes from here," Claiborn added.

The school year for the rest of the district is set to begin on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

