Caleb Werntz cycles across United States with his cat, Marilyn Monroad

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Of all the cyclists riding through Lexington this afternoon, not many of them carried an extra passenger. Caleb Werntz and his cat Marilyn Monroad are in the middle of a cross-country trip from Oregon to the Carolinas.

“I came into the love for cycling after film school,” Werntz said. “I was 21, and I was homeless, and somebody taught me how to live on the bike for the first time.”

The idea for cycling the country came a few years later, however. After COVID, Werntz lost his job and housing. With his experience, he decided to travel the country on his bike along with his cat.

“I dropped a pin everywhere I slept and it kind of created this shape around where I’ve been in the country,” said Werntz. “Now I’m kind of fixated on coloring in all of the spots of the country that I’ve never been to before.”

Werntz put his film school experience to use as well, creating accounts on TikTok and Instagram to document his travels with Marilyn.

“At the end of the day,” Werntz shared of his routine, “I edit this daily video for Marilyn trying to get her the exposure because people love cats. I say she’s the world’s most travelled cat by bicycle.”

While Werntz is in the middle of his fifth cross-country trip, this is his first time passing through Lexington.

“My favorite part of the trip is sharing this type of lifestyle and this inspiration with people that don’t take as many risks and are hopefully challenged to follow their heart and do what they love,” he said.

By following his heart, Werntz and Marilyn have visited 39 states and traveled well over 30,000 miles. And he doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

“The road is more home to us than anything else,” Werntz said. “One of my favorite skateboarders has said, ‘I’m going to skate until I can’t walk anymore.’ I think I feel the same way about bicycle touring.”

You can follow Werntz and Marilyn Monroad's journey on TikTok and Instagram @calicocycles.

