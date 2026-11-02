5 families displaced after fire at Booneville apartment complex

BOONEVILLE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Five families were displaced after an early Sunday morning fire damaged an apartment building in Owsley County.

The fire broke out shortly before 3 a.m. at Booneville Homes apartments. Neighbors said flames could be seen shooting through the roof of an upstairs apartment before the fire spread to other units.

LEX NEWS STATE FIRE MARSHALS ON SCENE OF APARTMENT FIRE AFTERMATH

"It was really scary," neighbor Ashley Bowman said. "I woke up and I heard screaming."

Bowman said she came outside and found one tenant distraught after losing her belongings in the fire.

The building's owner said five of its eight units were occupied. No injuries were reported.

Neighbor Brenda Angel said her thoughts have been with the children who were displaced.

"It's the kids," Angel said.

Booneville Mayor Nelson Bobrowski said the five displaced families are staying with relatives or in temporary housing while community leaders, the American Red Cross and the local housing authority work to find more permanent accommodations.

Bobrowski said the families affected by the fire will receive priority on housing waiting lists, and some could be moved into available units.

"They will bump up on these waiting lists. That's protocol for a housing authority," Bobrowski said.

In the meantime, Bobrowski said churches, schools and charitable organizations have provided clothing, food and other necessities to those affected.

"Everybody helps one another to get through this disaster," he said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation as the fire marshal examines the damaged building. It was not immediately clear whether the building can be salvaged.