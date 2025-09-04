$50,000 winning Kentucky Lottery tickets sold in London and Florence

(LEX 18) — The Kentucky Lottery reported that two $50,000 winning tickets were sold in the state. However, the game's current jackpot rose to $1.7 billion when no one matched the five white balls and red Powerball on Wednesday.

Officials reported that the winning tickets worth $50,000 were sold at the following locations:



Saddlebrook One, 525 West Laurel Road, London, Ky.; and

Speedway, 411 Mount Zion Road, Florence, Ky.

The current jackpot is the third largest jackpot in the history of the game. The estimated cash value, officials reported, is $770.3 million.

On Tuesday, the Kentucky Lottery reported that three winning tickets were sold in Kentucky including a ticket that resulted in a $1 million jackpot prize.