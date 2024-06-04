50 teens attend first day of One Lexington's 'It Takes a Village' summer youth program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It may be summertime, but class is in session for dozens of Lexington teenagers.

This week marks three years since Devine Carama became the director of One Lexington, so it's fitting he spent Tuesday kicking off the annual "It Takes a Village" summer youth program.

"These are our future leaders," he told LEX 18. "This is the future of our community."

"Being able to plug into them and say I see you is priceless," added Tania Walker, the summer program's director.

Teens like Kavion Thompson know all about the benefits of the program. The rising junior at Frederick Douglass High School is now spending the summer mentoring his peers.

Wrongful death lawsuit filed in Amber Spradlin case

"I can help them," he said. "For people who don't like to talk about their problems, I can listen, because I know how it feels when people don't listen."

But that changes for eight weeks this summer as participants meet their mentors, get unique experiences and build relationships.

Around 50 teens spent Tuesday morning participating in a group therapy session.

The ultimate goal: refocusing young people and preventing violent crime.

Carama said change is happening. Two years ago, Lexington experienced 22 homicides and nearly 50 non-fatal shootings by the end of May.

This year, there have only been five homicides so far, and less than 30 non-fatal shootings.

Visit One Lexington's Facebook page for more information and community resources.

