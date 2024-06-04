Wrongful death lawsuit filed in Amber Spradlin case

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in the murder case of Amber Spradlin.

Relatives say she was stabbed to death almost a year ago in the home of a prominent dentist.

No criminal charges have been filed in the case, but Tuesday morning, LEX 18 received the 23-page lawsuit, which makes some shocking allegations.

In the lawsuit, attorneys for Amber Spradlin's estate name a man they claim is the killer and accuse other names in the lawsuit of being part of a cover-up to conceal the crime.

Attorneys claim a well-known dentist's son stabbed Spradlin at his father's home in the early hours of June 18, 2023.

The suit also names the City of Prestonsburg, a former mayor and police chief.

