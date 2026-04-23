'A long road ahead': Lexington Police provides update on officer seriously injured in traffic stop

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington officer that was injured during an April 14 traffic stop that left him with serious injuries "that he will have to live with for the rest of his life" continues to recover, LPD said in an update Wednesday evening.

According to the agency, Officer Kevin Van Wert's injuries were catastrophic and included a right arm amputation; further care additionally includes several surgeries.

"He has a long road ahead of him, but we are thankful that he is still here with us," LPD said.

On Tuesday, officers gathered at Lexington Christian Academy across from the Meijer Gas Station where Wert was injured.

"This offered us, as a department, the chance to start the healing process and to provide our officers and employees with an update on Kevin," the agency said. " "Officers and employees from every shift and unit in the department showed up to honor Officer Van Wert, and we were even joined by our friends from the Lexington Fire Department."

31-year-old Naqeeb Mufallah, who has a history of assaulting law enforcement, is accused of dragging Wert into a light pole resulting in his injuries. His case was waived to a grand jury on Monday.

Crime Case of man accused of injuring Lexington police officer sent to grand jury Rosemary Kelley

Wert's family has asked for privacy as he continues to recover. A fundraiser through Blue Wings of Hope has been set up to donate to Wert's expenses; you can donate here.

