A look at the market and entertainment district coming to Versailles

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — A project 10 years in the making is nearing completion in Versailles.

The city will soon unveil its Downtown Market & Entertainment District on Rose Hill Avenue. “We took a public space that was kind of neglected, an unsightly parking lot and turned it into a true community asset,” Mayor Brian Traugott said.

The nearly $4 million project between Main Street and Big Spring Park is designed for live music and community events.

“We knew we wanted to do something to rejuvenate downtown,” Traugott said. “Partner with the private investment and really make it a dramatic difference for people.”

The finished product will include a large open-air pavilion for events like farmers markets.

There will be a water feature near the wooded walkway that leads to extra parking and Big Spring Park, which is also up for a major renovation.

Traugott says the city has partnered with outside entities to share parking space when the venue is crowded.

The soft opening will be on June 13.