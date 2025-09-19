'About the people': Raquel Carter launches 'Listen to Lexington' mayoral campaign tour

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington mayoral candidate Raquel Carter has launched a citywide listening tour to connect directly with local residents about their concerns and ideas for the city's future.

A release from Carter explained that the "Listen to Lexington" tour will include listening sessions and roundtable discussions focusing on key issues such as small businesses, housing and public safety.

"This campaign isn't about me – it's about the people of Lexington," Carter said.

"I'm excited to meet residents where they are over the coming weeks and months and hear directly from them about what's keeping them up at night," Carter added. "I know that together, we can make Lexington a place of boundless opportunity for every family, every business, and every neighborhood and shape the future our city deserves."

The tour's first stop is scheduled for Sept. 23, at 6 p.m. at Poppy's Flower Bar, located at 210 Old Mt Tabor Rd A, in Lexington.

