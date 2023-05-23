ACLU of Kentucky files motion to block section of bill banning healthcare for trans youth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The ACLU of Kentucky has asked a court to block the section of Senate Bill 150 that bans gender-affirming care for trans youth before it goes into effect in June.

A motion was filed Monday for preliminary injunctive relief from Section 4 of Senate Bill 150, which is the part of the bill that bans essential healthcare for trans youth in Kentucky.

Section 4 of SB 150 was passed during the 2023 Kentucky General Assembly and is scheduled to go into effect June 29, 2023.

The motion asks the court to prohibit the ban’s implementation while the ACLU's case against the state, Doe v. Thornbury, proceeds.

Read the complete filing here.

The ACLU of Kentucky filed the motion with the National Center for Lesbian Rights and Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP.

Read more on SB 150:

Kentucky legislature overrides Gov. Beshear's veto of Senate Bill 150

Bill sponsor and LGBTQ+ advocates speak on SB 150

ACLU speaks on lawsuit over ban on gender-affirming care