Activists launch plan to address violence on Lexington's southside

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington community activists are implementing an action plan to address a recent spike in violence on the city's south side.

The organization One Lexington launched the "Safe Passage For Centre Parkway Action Plan" following several violent incidents in the area, including a deadly shooting that shut down roads around Tates Creek schools and a teenager shot at Gainesway Park. Both incidents happened last week.

One Lexington director Devine Carama was at Tates Creek High School early Monday morning, greeting students on their way to class.

"We want to be there for them, let them know the community is safe, we're a part of your village, you're okay," Carama said.

His efforts will continue until Dec. 1, with Carama inviting community members to join the effort. The organization is also seeking volunteers to walk children home after school.

"We need boots on the ground. There's a time to talk on Facebook, and there's a time to lace your boots up and get out here on the ground with us," Carama said.

These efforts are part of a broader plan

While acknowledging there are long-term, systemic challenges to address, Carama said this plan provides immediate help for the community. For him, the effort is deeply personal.

"It's emotional, it means something. This is my city of course but this is where I grew up. So I want to make sure I'm doing my due diligence to make sure the quality of life is good for everyone out here," Carama said.

