After missionaries' daughter dies unexpectedly, 6-year-old girl returns to KY to be laid to rest

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A local missionary family living in Rwanda made it back to Kentucky last week to lay their 6-year-old daughter to rest.

Isabella Grace died of an asthma attack in April. For weeks, her mother LaShanda Bradley has been trying to get Bella back to Shelbyville for her burial. It finally happened last week.

"Very grateful to everyone who has made it possible, because making it here, to this day, has been a journey," said Bradley. "This type of pain is one that no one should feel, no mother should have to walk through this, no mother should have to say goodbye to their child."

Bradley told LEX18 she had an army of those behind her, helping with the logistics of travel, arranging services, and emotional support. Her long-time friend Ronesha Roberts never left her side. Roberts also has a baby who has passed.

"It was long nights, but I didn't care because I had already walked that journey, I had six months with mine, she had six years with hers, that's a different kind of hurt," said Roberts.

Bradley says her faith is carrying her moment to moment.

"I describe grief as waves, the times when the waves feel like they're taking me under, it's too much, and I'm just missing her so much, God gives me these nudges of she's not gone, she's here, she's always here with me," said Bradley.

Bradley, her husband, and two children say they're being called back to Rwanda to continue their missionary work. They have a GoFundMe to support what they're calling their new normal.