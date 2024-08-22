After realtor’s call for help, 3 Georgetown dogs have homes

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Five-year-old golden retriever mix Xena is settling into a new home in Lexington after a Georgetown realtor’s call for help reached the right people.

Xena was one of three dogs in need of new homes after their owners split up and were unable to keep them. Realtor Tim Rose put out a call to make sure they didn’t end up in a shelter. For Carla Webster and her husband, seeing Xena on LEX 18 was fate.

“We just said it was an omen and we called the realtor immediately," Webster said.

To Webster, Xena looked just like the family’s 16-year-old golden retriever, Ruby, that they had to put down last year.

“We had kind of been looking online and when we saw this on TV and I called Tim,” Webster said. “It just seemed like it was meant to be.”

While Xena is enjoying her new life in Lexington, Roscoe the black lab mix also found a new home. The third dog, Riley, ended up being able to stay with one of her owners. Webster wants people to know that all three dogs were well-loved and cared for. She said it wasn’t easy for Xena’s owner to let her go.

“You never know what somebody else is going through and the owner that I met was heartbroken and she was just not able to take her with her,” Webster said.

Almost a week in, Xena has already been to the vet and gotten a new pink collar. She’s right at home.