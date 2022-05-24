Watch
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

AG Cameron says there are no open investigations into Gov. Beshear as he launches gubernatorial run

Racial Injustice Breonna Taylor FBI
Timothy D. Easley/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron addresses the media in Frankfort, Ky., following the return of a grand jury investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor. Last year, a grand jury formed by state Cameron charged one officer with putting Taylor's neighbors in danger but issued no charges related to her death. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
Racial Injustice Breonna Taylor FBI
Posted at 5:45 PM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 17:45:55-04

(LEX 18) — The political tension between Governor Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron continues to escalate.

On Tuesday, Cameron accused the governor and Kentucky Democrats of trying to sully his reputation.

"What you see at 4 o'clock in the governor's press conferences is not the real governor," said Cameron.

"If they think you're a viable candidate in any regard, this is what they do. They sue you and try to sully your reputation," he added.

Cameron's comments came after LEX 18 News asked him if he was investigating Governor Andy Beshear's administration. On May 12th, The Kentucky Democratic Party filed a complaint against Cameron for allegedly violating ethics rules.

Which rules did Cameron allegedly break?

Kentucky Democratic Party Chair Colmon Elridge said Cameron was using public resources to target a political opponent. The party argues that Cameron isn’t allowed to run for governor after investigating Beshear’s administration.

The party points to past opinions by the Executive Branch Ethics Commission, which state that the attorney general can’t investigate a sitting governor if they “had intentions of becoming a political opponent in a future election.”

"Investigations like Cameron's into Governor Beshear's are not only baseless but create an unacceptable conflict between the Attorney General's public duty and his basic political interest,' said Elridge.

"A first-year law student would understand this and so should the Attorney General of the Commonwealth of Kentucky," said Elridge on May 2nd.

However, the Attorney General's Office has since said it is not investigating the Beshear administration.

"There’s no open investigation into this governor," Cameron reiterated on Tuesday.

Beshear has said it was “news to us” that Attorney General Daniel Cameron has no active investigation of his office.

The governor claims the Attorney General's Office recently requested information from his administration.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!