AG Cameron says there are no open investigations into Gov. Beshear as he launches gubernatorial run

(LEX 18) — The political tension between Governor Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron continues to escalate.

On Tuesday, Cameron accused the governor and Kentucky Democrats of trying to sully his reputation.

"What you see at 4 o'clock in the governor's press conferences is not the real governor," said Cameron.

"If they think you're a viable candidate in any regard, this is what they do. They sue you and try to sully your reputation," he added.

Cameron's comments came after LEX 18 News asked him if he was investigating Governor Andy Beshear's administration. On May 12th, The Kentucky Democratic Party filed a complaint against Cameron for allegedly violating ethics rules.

Which rules did Cameron allegedly break?

Kentucky Democratic Party Chair Colmon Elridge said Cameron was using public resources to target a political opponent. The party argues that Cameron isn’t allowed to run for governor after investigating Beshear’s administration.

The party points to past opinions by the Executive Branch Ethics Commission, which state that the attorney general can’t investigate a sitting governor if they “had intentions of becoming a political opponent in a future election.”

"Investigations like Cameron's into Governor Beshear's are not only baseless but create an unacceptable conflict between the Attorney General's public duty and his basic political interest,' said Elridge.

"A first-year law student would understand this and so should the Attorney General of the Commonwealth of Kentucky," said Elridge on May 2nd.

However, the Attorney General's Office has since said it is not investigating the Beshear administration.

"There’s no open investigation into this governor," Cameron reiterated on Tuesday.

Beshear has said it was “news to us” that Attorney General Daniel Cameron has no active investigation of his office.

The governor claims the Attorney General's Office recently requested information from his administration.