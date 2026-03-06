'All-hands-on deck situation:' Lexington Humane Society now caring for 53 cats taken from home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — More than 50 cats were taken from a home by Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control over the weekend. Those felines are now being taken care of by the Lexington Humane Society.

“We don't every day have 53 animals coming in all at once from one home,” said Hannah Ferrell, administrative specialist at LHS.

The mixture of cats and kittens were surrendered from a single home to LFACC over the weekend.

“To my understanding, the home wasn't especially unsanitary,” Ferrell said. “It was just simply that this individual was being evicted and it was just an overwhelming number of cats for them to be able to deal with.”

While 53 cats is a lot, these cats are all in good condition and they were well taken care of. Ferrell says a lack of population control is the culprit that caused the cat conundrum.

“Really what it is, is just a situation that got out of control,” she shared. “Had they been spayed or neutered, whatever smaller amount [of cats] they had initially, this could have been prevented.”

The Lexington Humane Society made sure the cats were healthy and up-to-date on vaccines. The kittens are in a foster home for now, while the cats have since been spayed and neutered.

“To have 53 come in all at the same time, it was a bit of an all-hands-on deck situation to get them all in safely and cared for,” Ferrell said.

Animal Care and Control officers tell Lex 18 there are no criminal charges in this case. Ferrell shared that many of the cats are already up for adoption.

Outside of adoption, you can also support the Lexington Humane Society by donating, fostering, or volunteering.