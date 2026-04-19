Alum Fire reaches 1,1000 acres as crews actively work to contain flames

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Alum Fire in McCreary County has reached an estimated 1,100 acres, as crews actively work to extinguish the flames. However, progress is being made, as the wildfire is now 72% contained.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Daniel Boone National Forest and Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area are working together to manage the fire. On Saturday, crews worked to clear snags and standing trees damaged by the fire. On Sunday, efforts continued as firefighters worked to monitor control lines and extinguish hot spots.

The Alum Fire is located between the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area near the Alum Boat Dock and Yahoo Falls. Due to the close proximity, Yahoo Falls Road and portions of Alum Road are currently closed to allow firefighters to safely work.

The U.S. Forest Service is also warning the public that the nearby area impacted by the wildfire is a no-drone zone, and all drone activity in the area until the fire is contained is strictly prohibited.

"A helicopter is providing aerial support for suppression efforts. If a drone is spotted in the vicinity, we will be forced to ground all aerial support for the safety of the pilot," the U.S. Forest Service said in a social media post.